Watch: England spinner Jack Leach signs fan's bald head during Ashes series

Spinner Jack Leach signs a fan's bald head during the game's intermission. Screen Grab from a Twitter video.

Unconcerned about the doom and gloom surrounding the English team, on a dreary and rain-interrupted Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England spinner Jack Leach brought his usual cheerful demeanour to the field on Wednesday.



Leach became an instant crowd favourite after he signed a fan's bald head during the game's intermission.

Despite the team losing three wickets for 126 runs at the stumps, England's bowlers appeared short of inspiration at times, having already lost the ongoing Ashes series after losing the first three matches.



Leach, on the other hand, gave fans much to cheer about as the entire SCG witnessed Leach signing the bald head of a man, live on the big screen. The following is a video of the incident:



