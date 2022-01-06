Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'

Britney Spears admitted that among many other life's pleasures, she didn't drink wine for 13 years during her conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 3, the Toxic singer wrote a lengthy note as she addressed criticism on dancing to Madonna’s music.

She wrote, “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much. I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING .. well thats exactly what her music does to me.”

The Criminal song-maker also added, "I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I've waited 13 years … that's long enough !!!"

Moreover, Spears who had face huge criticism for posting her dance videos on social media also admitted that the comments under the post were ‘absolutely hateful.’

“In a world where we all have the right to speak ... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses,” she went on explaining.

“I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect!!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful,” she added.



