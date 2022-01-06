Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

Bollywood power couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year with a fun bash, joined by close friends.

The duo, who wished their fans and followers on the New Year with an adorable picture, had a fun bash in South Africa and pictures from their celebration party have now taken the internet by storm.

The pictures, shared on the internet by cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj, show the PK actress cutting a cake along with Sanjana Ganesan, Rahul Dravid and more celebrity friends.

Virat, on the other hand, was also seen posing with his colleagues as he celebrated the new year.

Take a look.

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make a comeback in films after 3 years as she released the teaser of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, today, January 6.

