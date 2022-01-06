 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

Bollywood power couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year with a fun bash, joined by close friends.

The duo, who wished their fans and followers on the New Year with an adorable picture, had a fun bash in South Africa and pictures from their celebration party have now taken the internet by storm.

The pictures, shared on the internet by cricketer Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj, show the PK actress cutting a cake along with Sanjana Ganesan, Rahul Dravid and more celebrity friends.

Virat, on the other hand, was also seen posing with his colleagues as he celebrated the new year.

Take a look.

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make a comeback in films after 3 years as she released the teaser of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress, today, January 6. 

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage
Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt
Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi
Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation

Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin wedding festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin wedding festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!
Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan
Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'

Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'
Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'
Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all