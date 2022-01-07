 
pakistan
Friday Jan 07 2022
JCP approves nomination of Justice Ayesha as SC judge

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Lahore High Courts Justice Ayesha Malik. — Twitter
  • After her appointment, she will be the first female Supreme Court judge in the judicial history of Pakistan.
  • Five out of nine members of the JCP support the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.
  • Earlier today, PBC observes strike, completely boycott courts.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik for her appointment as the Supreme Court judge with a vote of five to four.

She will be the first female Supreme Court judge in the judicial history of Pakistan if appointed.

The final approval regarding the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik had been sent to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges.

A meeting of the JCP was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, during which five out of nine members of the commission supported the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.

CJP Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, retired judge Sarmad Jalal Osmani, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem endorsed her nomination.

Meanwhile, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain opposed her nomination.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Ayesha Malik is ranked fourth in the Lahore High Court in terms of seniority.

The Pakistan Bar Council had declared a strike against the appointment of Justice Ayesha Malik.

Out of the 17 judges appointed in the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha Malik has been nominated for the seat which became vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam on August 17.

Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justice Lahore High Court had suggested the name of Justice Ayesha Malik, to which Justice Ayesha also agreed in writing.

