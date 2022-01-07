Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan women's cricket team head coach David Hemp. — PCB

Pakistan women’s cricket team coach David Hemp on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19, Geo News reported.

While coming to Pakistan from England to join the women’s cricket team camp, his sample was taken for a rapid antigen test that came out positive.

The coach has been isolated, delaying his arrival to Karachi. However, he will join the camp next week, per the report.

Pakistan women’s cricket team camp for International Cricket Council (ICC) world cup is scheduled to take place in Karachi on January 8.