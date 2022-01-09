Kate Middleton's 40th birthday: Meet Duchess of Cambridge's celeb pals

Kate Middleton is celebrating her 40th birthday today (Sunday, January 9, 2022) with just family and close friends and avoiding a swanky gathering as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the UK.

The Duchess of Cambridge does not want anything flashy anyway as it’s not exactly her thing even though she boasts an array of celebrity chums, including former Spice Girls star Victoria, legendary footballer David Beckham, musician Elton John and tennis star Roger Federer.

Victoria has remained good friend of Kate since David and William bonded during their time spent working together on the London Olympic bid in 2007. And they were also invited by the Cambridges to attend their royal wedding.

Reese Witherspoon is also one of Kate's celebrity pals. The Duchess and famous Tv star were acquainted during the the Duchess Catherine's first royal tour after she'd tied the knot with prince William in 2011.

Kate would also be missing her family's dear friend Roger Federer on her big day. He was even speculated that the professional tennis player had even given Prince George private lessons.

Another close friend of the royals is renowned musician Elton John - who had actually been a good friend of William's late mother Princess Diana long before her tragic death. Their bond was highlighted again on 29 April 2011 when Elton and his husband David Furnish were invited to attend Kate and Williams big day.

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue relationship has grown with Kate Middleton over the last five years. In 2017, Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton tied the knot with Spencer's brother, James Matthews.



Kate Middleton might be missing all her celebrity friends during her birthday celebrations which seem to be low key event due to ongoing pandemic.