Shoaib Malik opens up his own restaurant in Lahore

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik just launched his own eatery, The Rice Bowl, in a posh area of Lahore.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by different cricketers, while Pakistani singer Atif Aslam also paid a surprise visit to the restaurant.

Malik took to Twitter to thank the singer for attending the launch ceremony, saying that it was a "lovely surprise" for him to see Atif on the special day.

"What a lovely surprise it was @itsaadee to see you pop out of the blue at the launch of #RiceBowl earlier today. Sir tussi great ho, love you," Malik wrote.

Meanwhile, cricketers Babar Azam, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, and former cricketers Waqar Younis and Inzamam ul Haq along with others were also spotted at Malik's restaurant.



