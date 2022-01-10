 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
Web Desk

Bob Saget's family reacts to his sudden passing: 'We are devastated'

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Reacting to the loss, the actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and kids released a statement
Reacting to the loss, the actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and kids released a statement

Bob Saget's family members are in deep shock after his tragic death on Sunday. 

Reacting to the loss, the actor's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and kids released a statement saying they are 'devastated.' 

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family said in a statement to Page Six.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," they added. 

Last February, Rizzo explained in a TikTok video that she entertained a relationship with Saget after he slid into her DMs in 2015.

“I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” she said in the clip.

“So he saw my Instagram and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting,’” she concluded. 

