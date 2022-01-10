 
pakistan
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
NYNausheen Yusuf

ECP reinstates Ishaq Dar as senator

By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Monday Jan 10, 2022

PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File
PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

  • Upon order of Supreme Court, ECP issues notification regarding reinstatement of Dar as senator.
  • Dar had been appointed as a senator on March 9, 2018, per notification.
  • He has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of a medical treatment.

ISLAMABAD: Former minister of finance Ishaq Dar has been reinstated to the Senate by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Geo News reported on Monday.

"In pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated December 21, 2021 in Civil Appeal No.352 of 2018 [...] the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby recalls the notification dated June 29 , 2018 and the notification of even number dated March 9, 2018, to the extent of Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as returned candidate, is hereby restored," an official notification issued in this regard read.

It is pertinent to mention here that in 2018 the ECP withdrew a notification of former finance minister Ishaq Dar's election as a senator.

The notification was withdrawn in the light of the Supreme Court's orders as in May 2018, the apex court had suspended Dar’s senatorship on a temporary basis.

A petition, moved by PPP's Nawazish Pirzada, had requested the apex court to suspend the Lahore High Court judgment allowing Dar to contest the Senate elections.

On February 17, an appellate election tribunal of the LHC had granted Dar permission to contest Senate elections, setting aside an order of the returning officer who had rejected his nomination papers.

Dar was successfully elected to the Senate from Punjab but had yet to be administered oath.

The former finance minister has been out of the country since October 2017 on account of his medical treatment.

He has since been declared a proclaimed offender in a corruption case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources

Pakistan's 'most-wanted terrorist' Muhammad Khorasani killed in Afghanistan: sources
Opposition demands formation of judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy

Opposition demands formation of judicial commission to probe Murree tragedy
Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth

Shahid Afridi expresses concern over increasing use of drugs among youth
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to jail after enjoying amenities at hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to jail after enjoying amenities at hospital
PM Imran Khan demands other parties present receipts of their funding too

PM Imran Khan demands other parties present receipts of their funding too

Asad Umar cautions people as COVID-19 positivity rate rises

Asad Umar cautions people as COVID-19 positivity rate rises
COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa stresses need to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
This is what Karachiites think about the newly operational Green Line BRT bus service

This is what Karachiites think about the newly operational Green Line BRT bus service
WATCH: Parrot kisses Maulana Tariq Jamil's forehead

WATCH: Parrot kisses Maulana Tariq Jamil's forehead
PM Imran Khan questions Modi's silence over calls for genocide of Muslims in India

PM Imran Khan questions Modi's silence over calls for genocide of Muslims in India
Murree struggles to get back on its feet after deadly snowstorm

Murree struggles to get back on its feet after deadly snowstorm
Murtaza Wahab hints at strict measures to deal with COVID-19 fifth wave

Murtaza Wahab hints at strict measures to deal with COVID-19 fifth wave

Latest

view all