Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Sohail Imran

Video: Wasim Akram's new mission is to clean up Karachi's Seaview beach

Sohail Imran

Former cricketer Wasim Akram has a new mission: to clean up Karachi's Seaview beach.

He launched a week-long cleanliness drive in collaboration with Cantonment Board Clifton Wednesday morning.

The former captain announced the start of the drive on his official Twitter account with a video message to raise awareness on keeping your surroundings, especially the beaches, clean.

"We come here for a stroll regularly and I see a lot of garbage [on the beach]," Akram said.

He requested all visitors, including those who come from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balochistan to treat Karachi's beaches as their own and avoid littering.

"[...] consider it as your own beach and pack your garbage in plastic bags, take it with you and dump it outside [in dustbins]," the cricketer added.

"It feels embarrassing to keep telling people not to litter like a five-year-old is being trained [for it]. I know that you are stubborn but I am more stubborn than you and I'll keep making videos like this until the beach is not regularly cleaned," he said.

In the video's caption, Akram urged people to at least keep their surroundings clean, if not the entire country. He motivated the public by saying that small efforts will bring a big change in keeping Pakistan clean.

Akram and his wife Shaneira Akram have been actively participating in cleanliness drives on the beaches of Karachi, as well as raising general awareness on keeping Pakistan clean.

