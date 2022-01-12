 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Sports Desk

How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?

Sports Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

— Twitter/File

  • Pakistan Super League 2022 will start on January 27.
  • First match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at NSK.
  • Most expensive ticket is for grand finale at Lahore.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the online sale of the tickets for the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will being on January 27.

PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced an early bird offer under which fans can get first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches at discounted prices if booked before January 17.

The ticket prices for PSL 2022 tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on January 27 are as follows:

  • VIP enclosure — PKR2,500
  • Premium enclosure — PKR2,000
  • First-class enclosure — PKR1,500
  • General enclosure — PKR500

Ticket prices for the PSL 2022 finale at the Gaddafi Stadium scheduled for February 27:

  • VIP enclosure — PKR4,000
  • Premium enclosure — PKR3,000
  • First-class enclosure — PKR2,500
  • General enclosure — PKR1,500

Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 are as follows:

  • VIP enclosure — PKR3,000
  • Premium enclosure — PKR2,500
  • First-class enclosure — PKR2,000
  • General enclosure — PKR1,000

For the Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices are as follows:

  • VIP enclosure — PKR2,000
  • Premium enclosure — PKR1,750
  • First-class enclosure — PKR1,250
  • General enclosure — PKR250

Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are:

  • VIP enclosure — PKR2,500
  • Premium enclosure — PKR2,000
  • First-class enclosure — PKR1,500
  • General enclosure — PKR500

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices as

  • VIP enclosure — PKR3,000
  • Premium enclosure — PKR2,500
  • First-class enclosure — PKR2,000
  • General enclosure — PKR1,000

Want to read about the terms and conditions and other matters related to booking tickets? Click here.

