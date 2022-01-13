ATC sentences four accused in Johar Town blast case to nine times death penalty

Security officials inspect the site of an explosion that killed at least three people and wounded several others in Lahore on June 23, 2021. — AFP/File

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Wednesday announced nine times death sentence to four accused in the Johar Town Blast case while a female accused has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, Geo News reported.

ATC court judge Arshah Hussian Bhutta put forward his verdict of the case in which at least three people were killed, while 24 others sustained injuries.

Citing security reason, the proceedings of the trial was completed in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

The accused included Eid Gul, Sajjad Shah, Peter Paul, Ziaullah, and Ayesha.

During the case proceedings, almost 56 statements from the witnesses were recorded, per the reports.

However, all the accused refused to accept the allegations levelled against them.

'Case background'

Last year, the blast in the Johar Town area of Lahore killed three people, while 24 others had sustained injuries.

In addition, one of the buildings was severely damaged due to the intensity of the blast and several cars parked close to the buildings were also damaged.

More than 30kg of explosives were used in the blast, according to the initial report, which also stated that "foreign-made materials" were used.

After the blast, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf had briefed the nation over the incident and said that the main mastermind behind the attack was an Indian citizen and had clear links with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).