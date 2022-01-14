 
David Beckham takes morning walk with a 'princess'

David Beckham (R) with daughter Harper — Instagram/@davidbeckham
Former English professional footballer David Beckham on Friday shared an adorable snap with his daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, on Instagram. 

The 45-year-old took to his official page on Instagram and posted a couple of pictures with the caption: "Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning," referring to his daughter as Star Wars character "Princess Leia".

The star player could be seen all smiles in the first snap, while he could be seen giving a peck to his little girl in the second one. 

The picture racked up more than 400,000 likes as soon as it was posted and people started showering the picture with praises.

Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, posted multiple heart emojis in the comments. 

Take a look at some of the comments.

"Father love," wrote Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz.

Another user wrote: "So beautiful," followed by heart-eye emojis. 

"It is a special moment," a third commentator wrote. 

