 
pakistan
Friday Jan 14 2022
5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Photo showing a Richter scale reading — Reuters
PESHAWAR: An earthquake struck different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Friday night, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the quake was 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale. 

The epicentre of the quake, according to the PMD, was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, while its depth was recorded at 100 kilometres. 

Per the report, strong tremors were felt in Peshawar, Malakand, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, Buner, and Bajaur, among other areas at around 9:13pm.

No casualties have been reported so far. 

— More to follow.

