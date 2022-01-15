From bribery to perks: Corruption rife in Adiala jail, human rights ministry finds

Report presented by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) reveals that influential prisoners are being accommodated with luxuries.

Administration faces severe political pressure: report



Administration helps in moving risoners to Adiala Jail from Mianwali and Jhelum jails: report



ISLAMABAD: A report presented by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has revealed that influential prisoners are being granted luxuries and perks in return for heavy amounts of money, Geo News reported.

The ministry's officials visited the jails and a report has been provided to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The report states that the jail administration faces severe political pressure and that under pressure from the interior ministry, the administration also facilitates transfer of prisoners to Adiala Jail from Mianwali and Jhelum prisons.

It further states that a prisoner provided evidence of money transfers to the jail administration. Moreover, his brother provided proof of a Rs140,000 transfer to a jail orderly.



According to the report, prison officials are unaware of human rights and the meeting register also reflects the bias when it comes to certain prisoners.



It was further revealed that markedly different conditions are portrayed to officials during their visits, whereas in reality things are different.

The report recommends that the jail administration be trained with regard to human rights.



— Thumbnail image: AFP/File

