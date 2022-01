WATCH: Hareem Shah reveals how she 'befriended' Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed (L) and TikToker Hareem Shah. — AFP/Instagram

LONDON: Famous TikToker Hareem Shah — who routinely makes the headlines for her controversial videos and statements — has revealed how she "befriended" Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

On her visit to London, Shah met with and spoke to the Pakistani community where she told them that she met Rasheed six to seven years ago at an event.

The TikToker, upon meeting Rasheed, told him that she is his "admirer", after which he gave Shah his contact, she revealed.



She claimed that the minister asked Shah to give him a "missed call", adding that Rasheed invited her on a visit to Lahore and his house.