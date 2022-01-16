Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal's Tu Jhoom made Shaniera Akram burst into tears

The new Coke Studio season kicked off with a smashing hit - Tu Jhoom - by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal. The number enthralled a lot of music admirers, including former cricket captain Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram.

The soul-stirring duet 'Tu Jhoom' is the first release of Coke Studio season 14. Shaniera expressed her immense liking for the track, saying she was listening to the song for the last 25 minutes, bursting into tears.

"I have not heard this song before & have no idea what they are singing about but I’ve been sitting here for the last 25 minutes crying my eyes out!" said Shaniera Akram while paying tribute to Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal for their amazing singing talent.

"These incredible women just sang into my soul. God Bless this beautiful Country."

Celebrated singer Hadiqa Kiani also paid tribute to the duo on social media.

As soon as the song was released, Tu Jhoom became one of the top trends on Twitter and music lovers, including celebrities, poured out their love for the song and singers, especially for Abida Parveen. Both singers also led the top trends on social media platforms.

Social media users came out with different expressions of tribute to the singing duo and their music as they termed the hit ‘a masterpiece,’ 'simply beautiful,' ‘genius,’ 'super production by Coke Studio,' and ‘absolutely breathtaking.’

The duet was written by Adnan Dhool and composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi” Jabbar Khan. Coke Studio's official YouTube channel has released elaborate details, including the names of all who have been part of the song creation.

"As we start on this new journey, we ask you to celebrate life," said the Coke Studio channel while introducing the Tu Jhoom, the opener of season 14 this year.

