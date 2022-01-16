 
Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report

Prince Andrew was tearful when Queen told him about his dark future in the royal household, reveals source.

“The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it. He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year," said a senior defence source, as per Mirror.co.uk.

Armed forces on the other hand are relieved that 'bloody embarrassment Andrew is no longer associated with them.

The outlet further shared how the Duke of York " had hoped that he might get some sort of stay of execution and be allowed to clear his name before his titles were removed."

“There are a number of people in the royal household who are utterly convinced that he is innocent," continued the insider.

“But the clamour for Andrew’s scalp meant that a quick and brutal decision needed to be made.”

Prince Andrew was banished from his royal title after an official statement from Buckingham Palace. 

