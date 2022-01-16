 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 16 2022
Probe committee report says Murree incident occurred due to administrative negligence: sources

Image showing a car stranded in snow in Murree as people gather around it — Twitter
  • Committee will hand over its report to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar tomorrow.
  • Probe committee records statements of victims and more than 30 officers from different administrative departments in Murree.
  • Report says several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, while weather advisory was ignored.

The five-member probe committee formed by the government to inquire about the Murree tragedy has completed its investigation on Sunday and has revealed that the incident occurred due to administrative negligence, Geo News reported citing sources.

According to sources, after completing its investigation — which was based on interviews of victims and administrative officials — the probe committee has departed from the hill station to Lahore.

The inquiry committee is expected to present its report to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday, sources said.

The probe committee prepared its report after recording the statements of victims and more than 30 officers from different administrative departments in Murree.

The probe has revealed that on the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, the administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the metrological department was blatantly neglected, according to sources.

On January 8, 23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall. 

It should be recalled that following the tragic incident, the Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall.

Further, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.

