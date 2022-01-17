Who does Babar Azam turn to in difficult situations?

Babar Azam says he takes advice from Safaraz Ahmed in difficult situations.

Notes that Sarfaraz is an experienced captain.

"His thoughts are nice [...] and his advice helps me a lot."

LAHORE: In cricket, making timely decisions is key to winning matches, and these cannot be made alone, as the skipper of the team needs to take recommendations from other members of the squad.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, speaking during a ceremony hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja at Gaddafi Stadium, said he turns to ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in difficult times.

"Whenever I am in difficult situations, I go to Saifi (Sarfaraz) bhai. He has led the team for a long time and is an experienced captain. His thoughts are nice and whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I go to Saifi bhai and his advice helps me a lot," Babar said.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind 'no photos with female fans'

He also noted that he takes advice from his vice-captains Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan and other senior players, including veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

'Real team player'

The PCB chairman, speaking on the occasion, lauded the former skipper and termed him a "real team player".

Raja told the participants that Sarfaraz deserved appreciation as he maintained discipline and decorum after being placed in the reserves despite holding the position of a former captain.

'A great leader'

Responding to the video of Raja appreciating Sarfaraz, pacer Hasan Ali said that the former skipper is a thorough gentleman, a great leader, and a wonderful team player who can do anything for his team and the country's pride.

"Thank you for being a great guide always Keep inspiring us and keep making Pakistan proud," Ali said in his tweet.

Reacting to Ali's Twitter post, Sarfaraz said: "Thanks mere jan (my love), can’t say much more."



