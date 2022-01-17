 
sports
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Who does Babar Azam turn to in difficult situations?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

  • Babar Azam says he takes advice from Safaraz Ahmed in difficult situations.
  • Notes that Sarfaraz is an experienced captain.
  • "His thoughts are nice [...] and his advice helps me a lot."

LAHORE: In cricket, making timely decisions is key to winning matches, and these cannot be made alone, as the skipper of the team needs to take recommendations from other members of the squad.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, speaking during a ceremony hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja at Gaddafi Stadium, said he turns to ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in difficult times.

"Whenever I am in difficult situations, I go to Saifi (Sarfaraz) bhai. He has led the team for a long time and is an experienced captain. His thoughts are nice and whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I go to Saifi bhai and his advice helps me a lot," Babar said.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan reveals reason behind 'no photos with female fans'

He also noted that he takes advice from his vice-captains Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan and other senior players, including veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

'Real team player'

The PCB chairman, speaking on the occasion, lauded the former skipper and termed him a "real team player".

Raja told the participants that Sarfaraz deserved appreciation as he maintained discipline and decorum after being placed in the reserves despite holding the position of a former captain.

'A great leader'

Responding to the video of Raja appreciating Sarfaraz, pacer Hasan Ali said that the former skipper is a thorough gentleman, a great leader, and a wonderful team player who can do anything for his team and the country's pride.

"Thank you for being a great guide always Keep inspiring us and keep making Pakistan proud," Ali said in his tweet.

Reacting to Ali's Twitter post, Sarfaraz said: "Thanks mere jan (my love), can’t say much more."


More From Sports:

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal
Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Virat Kohli following his resignation as Test skipper

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Virat Kohli following his resignation as Test skipper
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends

India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
COVID-19 vaccine status: Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal

COVID-19 vaccine status: Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal
BCCI issues statement on Virat Kohli's shocking announcement

BCCI issues statement on Virat Kohli's shocking announcement
Djokovic's actions could weaken COVID-19 safety adherence: Australia govt lawyer

Djokovic's actions could weaken COVID-19 safety adherence: Australia govt lawyer
League like PSL will help female cricketers gain exposure: Sana Mir

League like PSL will help female cricketers gain exposure: Sana Mir
‘End of an era’: Cricketers react to Kohli stepping down as India Test skipper

‘End of an era’: Cricketers react to Kohli stepping down as India Test skipper
Preparations for PSL7 'in full swing', Hasan Ali says

Preparations for PSL7 'in full swing', Hasan Ali says
Virat Kohli shocks cricket lovers, steps downs as India Test captain

Virat Kohli shocks cricket lovers, steps downs as India Test captain
Why did Mohammad Rizwan gift Matthew Hayden the Holy Quran during T20 World Cup?

Why did Mohammad Rizwan gift Matthew Hayden the Holy Quran during T20 World Cup?
'I am your driver': Best friend Hassan Ali welcomes Shadab Khan at the airport

'I am your driver': Best friend Hassan Ali welcomes Shadab Khan at the airport

Latest

view all