Shoaib Akhtar kicks off career opportunity for 20 Pakistani football players

Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) NexGen Soccer Trials spearheads in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Global Soccer Ventures Kicks Off NexGen Soccer Trials.

Shoaib Akhtar inaugurates collaborative effort with British Deputy High Commissioner and UEFA coaches in a star-studded press conference.

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar kicked off a life-changing career opportunity for 20 super talented Pakistani football players. The initiative is spearheaded by Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) NexGen Soccer Trials in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

According to a statement issued in this regard, the road to the United Kingdom and Ireland has now become unstoppable with the world’s fastest bowler, Akhtar, setting his sights to helping fast track football in Pakistan.

Akhtar will also offer a transformational role to help shape the future of football in Pakistan with GSV. The trials are being heavily invested into by GSV in Pakistan offering the very first UEFA scouting assessment on a national level in Pakistan to talent ID in 10 cities across 11 venues to subsequently offer life-changing careers through professional football contracts in Ireland.

The tour also includes four master classes in Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, and Lahore to develop local football coaching expertise to European standards under St Patrick’s Football Club development programme.

At least 15-25 coaches have been selected on merit to attend masterclasses to help up-skill their football coaching methods and transfer skills so they become certified train-the-trainers in Pakistan leaving a sustainable roll-out plan under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Talking about the initiative, the Chairman of GSV Yasir Mahmood said: “Football is here to stay for the right reasons to develop and provide an opportunity for Pakistani players. With Akhtar as an iconic cricket legend well regarded around the world will help play a transitional role in making football become on top of the minds of our nation."

Meanwhile, CEO of GSV Zabe Khan said: “The only lifeline a player has and that is to play. Pakistan has seen nothing but football being swiped off its so-called grassroots."

"I welcome Shoaib Akhtar standing shoulder to shoulder with GSV offering a new hope for Pakistan’s next-generation football players," he added.

British Deputy High Commissioner Allison Blackburne said: “Football is not just a sport, for many in the UK it’s a way of life, and it would be great to see it become more popular in sport-loving Pakistan.

He further said: "I’m delighted that talented young players here in Pakistan will have this opportunity provided by GSV to learn from some of the best UEFA coaches through St Patrick’s Athletic Football Club."

On the other hand, Belgian UEFA licensed coach Karel Freaye said: “Football is for everyone and I am looking for talent with the potential to develop and grow into professional players in Europe.

With the trial registrations rising by the hour, he said that he is excited to see what football technical excellence Pakistan has to offer with football.

On the other hand, SAPM on Youth Affairs and Chairman Kamyab Jawan Program Usman Dar said: “The revival of sports is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Government. I welcome GSV in their efforts for reviving football in Pakistan.

"PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme together with GSV will ensure that through football talent hunt we will produce the next football Kamyab Jawan heroes who will represent Pakistan nationally and internationally," he expressed.

President of St. Patrick’s Football Club Garret Kelleher expressed: "It is simply wonderful that the resources are now being put in place in Pakistan to allow football inspiring those with a passion for the game to fulfil their dreams and aspirations just like Shoaib Akhtar has in the world of cricket representing Pakistan at the highest level."

Talking about the sports, CEO of Itel Zeeshan Yousuf said: “What excites me the most about this legacy project of GSV is the prospect of changing lives of 20 successful kids who will be on a life-changing journey to Europe.

Appreciating the initiative, he further said that Pakistani talent has the once in a lifetime opportunity to get groomed and secure professional contracts to take on the world, as they get set to represent Pakistan internationally.