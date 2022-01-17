Kazakhstan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability

 
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin (left) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on January 17, 2022. — ISPR
  • COAS hopes that law and order situation in Kazakhstan will be restored soon.
  • Kazakhstan’s ambassador pledges to play role for further improvement of diplomatic cooperation.
  • COAS stresses need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.  

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), during the meeting, regional security situation, matters of mutual interest, and cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

While speaking to the foreign dignitary, the COAS stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and hoped that the law and order situation in Kazakhstan will be restored soon.

Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region, Bajwa added, per the statement. 

The ambassador of Kazakhstan appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in ensuring regional stability and pledged to play a role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement said. 

