Lahore: 17-year-old girl disappears from Sheikh Zayed Hospital

LAHORE: A teenage girl on Monday disappeared from Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore where she went for her treatment, Geo News reported.



While talking to the police, the father of the 17-year-old said: “My daughter was getting skin treatment from this hospital. She was a married woman.

According to her father, he had brought her daughter to the hospital for her check-up and had to wait for her for a long time.

“When she didn’t come back after her check-up, I started looking for her everywhere but couldn’t find her,” he told the police.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are looking for the suspects who might have abducted her, per the report.

The police further stated that they are trying to get hold of the call data of the woman which will help in carrying the investigation forward.

