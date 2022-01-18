 
Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo

Cardi B 'close' to introducing her son's name by tattooing her face

Cardi B might is trying out a unique way to introduce her son to the world.

Turning to her Twitter on Sunday, the WAP rapper admitted that she has this impulsive need to ink her jaw with her son's name.

“I’m 1 percent close to tatting my son’s name on my face … I really wanna do it,” she wrote.

Cardi later shared a photo of a woman who had her cheekboned inked with a flower.

The rapper's fans were quick to drop in comments on her thought.

"Why don’t you try a temporary one to see if you’ll like it," a fan suggested.

"Nooo Cardi please don’t do it we are begging you," wrote another.

Cardi B welcomed son with husband Offset in 2021. The couple also shares three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

