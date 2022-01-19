Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hits back at Fawad Chaudhry for statement on PML-N leadership

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday hit back at Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry regarding his claim that four PML-N leaders are "hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif from the party," and said that the PTI-led government itself is "walking with the help of crutches."

“I am unable to understand Fawad’s statements as he is just trying to seek attention," Abbasi said while speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath."

Abbasi said that "no one desires the throne in PML-N," adding that party leaders "just want the implementation of the Constitution in the country."

"I never had the desire to become the prime minister," Abbasi added.

The former premier said that the "government itself is walking with the help of crutches and can’t stand without it even for a single day."

"I know 22 members of the National Assembly who don’t want to be a part of the incumbent government anymore," Abbasi claimed, adding that if those 22 people step aside, the government will lose its majority in the House.

"If that happens, we might not even need to present a no-confidence motion against the government in the NA," he said.

PML incompetent party: Shibli Faraz

On the other hand, responding to Abbasi's comments during the show, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that "without taking any names, we had just hinted at four senior leaders of PML-N, and now people can guess themselves who we were referring to."



The minister said that the "PML-N is an incompetent party with an incomplete narrative and its leadership lacks democratic thoughts."

He said that no one has raised objections to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and, under his guidance, the country is getting out of a difficult situation.