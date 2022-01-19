 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hits back at Fawad Chaudhry for statement on PML-N leadership

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Reuters/File
Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. — Reuters/File

  • Abbasi says Fawad Chaudhry is "just trying to seek attention by issuing statements."
  • PML-N senior leader says government itself is "walking with help of crutches."
  • 22 members of the National Assembly don’t want to be a part of  incumbent govt anymore, he says.

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday hit back at Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry regarding his claim that four PML-N leaders are "hell-bent on removing Nawaz Sharif from the party," and said that the PTI-led government itself is "walking with the help of crutches."

“I am unable to understand Fawad’s statements as he is just trying to seek attention," Abbasi said while speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath."

Abbasi said that "no one desires the throne in PML-N," adding that party leaders "just want the implementation of the Constitution in the country."

"I never had the desire to become the prime minister," Abbasi added.

The former premier said that the "government itself is walking with the help of crutches and can’t stand without it even for a single day."

"I know 22 members of the National Assembly who don’t want to be a part of the incumbent government anymore," Abbasi claimed, adding that if those 22 people step aside,  the government will lose its majority in the House.

"If that happens, we might not even need to present a no-confidence motion against the government in the NA," he said.

PML incompetent party: Shibli Faraz

On the other hand, responding to Abbasi's comments during the show, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that "without taking any names, we had just hinted at four senior leaders of PML-N, and now people can guess themselves who we were referring to."

The minister said that the "PML-N is an incompetent party with an incomplete narrative and its leadership lacks democratic thoughts."

He said that no one has raised objections to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and, under his guidance, the country is getting out of a difficult situation.

More From Pakistan:

Foreign funding case: ECP rejects PTI's request for confidentiality of scrutiny committee report

Foreign funding case: ECP rejects PTI's request for confidentiality of scrutiny committee report
Major Gen Waseem Alamgir promoted to rank of lieutenant general

Major Gen Waseem Alamgir promoted to rank of lieutenant general
Islamabad harassment case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against couple

Islamabad harassment case: Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against couple
HEC extends deadline for submission of international scholarships application

HEC extends deadline for submission of international scholarships application
Texas hostage-taker Malik Faisal had no criminal record in Pakistan

Texas hostage-taker Malik Faisal had no criminal record in Pakistan
Aafia Siddiqui’s family condemns hostage-taking incident in US

Aafia Siddiqui’s family condemns hostage-taking incident in US
Policemen assault women in Quetta in absence of female constable

Policemen assault women in Quetta in absence of female constable

Opposition just conspiring against govt, least interested in reforms: Fawad

Opposition just conspiring against govt, least interested in reforms: Fawad
Govt uses 'Riyasat-e-Madina' rhetoric to divert attention from economic woes: Bilawal

Govt uses 'Riyasat-e-Madina' rhetoric to divert attention from economic woes: Bilawal
IHC orders reinstating Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman

IHC orders reinstating Tariq Banuri as HEC chairman
Azhar Mashwani refutes reports of adding dupattas, caps to school uniforms in Punjab

Azhar Mashwani refutes reports of adding dupattas, caps to school uniforms in Punjab
Maryam says fall of PTI government 'matter of days'

Maryam says fall of PTI government 'matter of days'

Latest

view all