Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Jessie J confessed miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life

Jessie J is touching upon one of the toughest years of her life.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer admitted that losing her unborn child, was undoubtedly the 'saddest and loneliest time'. Jessie suffered a miscarriage last November.

The songstress in a recent public appearance said: "So I was pregnant but not any more. I am probably in the happiest place I have ever been, believe it or not. My perspective on life has changed completely."

"The day it happened a man came up to me in the street. I was by myself and crying. He said, "I don't know you and I don't know what is happening with you right now but I know you should share it with other people."

"That is why I do what I do. So to anyone who has been through that, or near someone who has, I am so sorry. There is no other way to explain it than just the saddest, loneliest thing."

Jessie thus decided to share her ordeal with others, thereby giving them a chance to brave through their conditions.

With grit and acceptance, the Bang Bang hitmaker is now having the 'best January ever' and she does not fail to document her amazing life on Instagram with happy videos and photos.

