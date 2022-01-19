PSL 2022: NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25%, bans entry of kids under 12

A logo of Pakistan Super League (PSL). —Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved 25% crowd attendance for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 Karachi-leg matches, while children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

The matches will be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.



The decision means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue each day. However, to ensure the health and safety of all the players and the attendees, the spectators’ entry will be subject to strict COVID-19 protocols.

The protocols include:

Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated.

Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of gaining access to the stadium.

Wearing masks inside the venue is mandatory.

Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.

An official of PCB confirmed to Geo News that as being fully vaccinated is the primary condition for spectators to enter the stadium, fans who are under 12 years of age are not allowed to enter as they’re currently not eligible to receive vaccines.

The official added that this decision was made under guidelines from NCOC.

Earlier, the NCOC had approved 100% crowd attendance but due to the rise in coronavirus cases across Karachi, the decision was changed.

Speaking about the decision, PCB Chief Operating Officer and PSL Tournament Director Salman Naseer said that spectators are the essence of any sports event and, in this background, "we now hope to set the stage with 25% crowds to attend the Karachi matches of the PSL 2022."

“As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines," he added.

He further said: “However, we will also require complete and unconditional support from the spectators so that they and others can continue to enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment. This is something they can do by simply following the guidelines.”

The NCOC will make a decision closer to time for the Lahore-leg matches scheduled in the Gaddafi, which will be played from February 10-27.