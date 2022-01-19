 
sports
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza announces retirement from tennis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

The energy is not the same anymore, says Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — AFP/File
"The energy is not the same anymore," says Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — AFP/File

  • Sania Mirza has announced her plan to retire from the sport.
  • Recently, she and her partner faced defeat in women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open.
  • Says her body is wearing down and she doesn't want to put her son at risk by travelling a lot.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Wednesday announced her plan to retire from the sport after finishing the current season, NDTV reported.

Per the report, Sania and her Ukrainian partner, Nadiia Kichenok, suffered an opening-round loss in the women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open. 

"There's a few [sic] reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I'm putting my 3-year-old son at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account. I think my body is wearing down," the 35-year-old said. 

"My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," said Mirza on Wednesday.

The tennis star added that it's difficult for her to find the motivation to get out of the house every day as she does not have the same energy levels that she used to have in the past.

"There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that. I've always said that I will play until I enjoy that grind, the process which I'm not sure I'm enjoying as much anymore," the athlete said.

"Having said that, I still want to play the season because I'm enjoying it enough to play the year. I've worked very hard to come back, get fit, lose weight and try to set a good example for mothers, new mothers to follow their dreams as much as they can. Beyond this season, I don't feel my body doing it," Mirza added.

More From Sports:

NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% for PSL 2022

NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25% for PSL 2022
Babar Azam declared ICC T20I Team of the Year captain

Babar Azam declared ICC T20I Team of the Year captain
WATCH: Haris Rauf reveals how he got his hands on Dhoni's jersey

WATCH: Haris Rauf reveals how he got his hands on Dhoni's jersey
'No issues with Mohammad Hasnain's bowling'

'No issues with Mohammad Hasnain's bowling'
Rizwan v Sarfaraz: Who will triumph in PSL 7?

Rizwan v Sarfaraz: Who will triumph in PSL 7?
WATCH: Young men play 'ice cricket' in snow-covered lands of Indian Kashmir

WATCH: Young men play 'ice cricket' in snow-covered lands of Indian Kashmir
Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test for bowling action

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain to undergo test for bowling action
Netizens praise Zainab Abbas for showing respect to Mohammad Rizwan during interview

Netizens praise Zainab Abbas for showing respect to Mohammad Rizwan during interview
What does Sarfaraz Ahmed want from Shahid Afridi during PSL 7?

What does Sarfaraz Ahmed want from Shahid Afridi during PSL 7?
How can Lahore Qalandars grab maiden PSL title? Mohammad Hafeez has some tips

How can Lahore Qalandars grab maiden PSL title? Mohammad Hafeez has some tips
PSL 7 prep: How does Shaheen Afridi manage his anger on the pitch?

PSL 7 prep: How does Shaheen Afridi manage his anger on the pitch?
Djokovic's entry in French Open remains in doubt as France passes new law

Djokovic's entry in French Open remains in doubt as France passes new law

Latest

view all