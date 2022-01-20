After IHC reinstatement, Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC chairman

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Tariq Banuri has re-assumed charge as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman with a renewed commitment to safeguarding the rights of students to quality education, The News reported.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued orders on Tuesday to reinstate Dr Banuri as the chairman of the HEC.

A bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Umar Farooq issued the verdict to reinstate Dr Banuri to his former position.



In a short order, authored by Justice Aamer Farooq, the IHC had stated that the notifications, dated 26/03/2021 and 05/04/2021, were issued without lawful authority and were contrary to the amended provisions of the HEC Ordinance, 2002.



In a statement after his reinstatement, the HEC chairman extended his gratitude to the IHC for upholding the rule of law and maintaining the autonomy of a premier institution of the country.

He said he is looking forward to resuming work with all stakeholders of the higher education sector, including the vice-chancellors, senior government officials, and HEC staff to enhance quality and research in higher education institutions.

He said he will resolve the issues facing the HEC employees, assuring them that he is always available to help them resolve their issues.

In March 2021, Dr Banuri was removed from office unceremoniously by the PTI government when his tenure was shortened from four to three years through an amendment to the HEC ordinance. Later, he approached the IHC against his premature removal.

In June 2021, the IHC had barred the government from appointing a new chairman till the case is decided.

Dr Banuri was appointed in May 2018 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term, and his tenure was due to end in May 2022.