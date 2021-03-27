HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri

Dr Tariq Banuri was appointed the HEC chairman in May 2018 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term.

NAB has launched an investigation against him for corruption, irregularities, mismanagement and appointment of consultants.

Experts and educationists have condemned the removal of Dr Tariq Banuri.

KARACHI: Dr Tariq Banuri has been dismissed as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman before the expiry of his term.

A formal notification of his dismissal was issued Friday.



There were reportedly widespread complaints against him, accusing him of running the HEC on an ad hoc basis. Dozens of consultants were recruited on hefty salaries of directors, some of whom were not only retired but also just graduates.

Meanwhile, an ordinance was issued to reduce the tenure of the HEC chairman and dismiss him.

A senior member of the HEC board or Executive Director will now be appointed the acting chairman, after which a permanent appointment will be made to the post through advertisment.

Experts rue Dr Banuri’s dismissal

Educationists and experts have criticised the government’s move saying it would further damage the already shattered system.

Dr Adil Najam, Dean, Pardee School of Global Studies, Boston University, slammed the authorities on his removal and said Dr Tariq Banuri is being bullied out by pygmies for trying to mend a broken system.

“What a travesty!!! Its not just that Dr Tariq Banuri is being bullied out by pygmies for trying to mend a broken system.

He said that the ordinance will further wreck an already shattered system.

“Petty personal interests and a vile malicious campaign proves again that the greatest enemy of system reform is the system itself,” he added.

Renowned public policy expert, Mosharraf Zaidi also lashed out at the federal government on the development.

“This government has devoured many competent people and spit them out—but none were so qualified or so effective as was Dr Tariq Banuri,” he tweeted.

“Gutted for Pakistan and HEC.”