ICC names Babar Azam as skipper of ODI Team of the Year too

Babar Azam. — Reuters/File

Babar Azam named skipper of the T20I Team of the Year too by ICC.

International Cricket Council also picks Fakhar Zaman in 11-man squad.

No Indian player able to make the cut.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan's Babar Azam as the captain for the ODI Team of the Year, a day after it picked him as the skipper of the T20I Team of the Year.



The ICC Team of the Year recognised 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all — be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year.

Fakhar Zaman has also been included in the 11-man squad for his stellar performance in the year 2021, while no player from the Indian cricket team has been able to make it to the list.



Squad:

Paul Stirling, Simi Singh (Ireland), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Janneman Malan, Rassie Van Der Dussen (South Africa), Shakib al Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka)

A look at Babar, Fakhar's performance in 2021:

Babar Azam

Despite having played only 6 matches in 2021, Babar still managed to score 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with two centuries.

The talismanic Pakistan skipper made vital contributions in tough away tours of South Africa and England, ending up with Player of the Match awards in both their victories in the former.

He also scored a memorable ton in Birmingham in conditions that assisted the seamers.

Fakhar Zaman

Zaman continued his stellar run in Pakistan's ODI outfit in the year 2021. Playing 6 matches, he aggregated 365 runs at an average of 60.83 with two centuries.

One of the centuries came against South Africa, in a knock which will be remembered for ages. He scored 193, almost taking Pakistan home in their chase of 342 in Johannesburg.

Pakistan's star players, wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, were also included in the T20I Team of the Year, but no Indian player was able to make the cut.