Thursday Jan 20 2022
Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks showcases her true beauty in new selfie

Gabriella Brooks, who is seen dating movie star Liam Hemsworth, posed in nothing but a towel for a very stunning photo on Thursday as she emerged from the bath.

The 25-year old model stunned her fans and followers as she shared the bathroom mirror selfie to Instagram.

Liam Hemsworth's ladylove was looking smashing in no-makeup look, with her hair scraped into a bun. She kept the post simple and captioned the photo with a koala emoji.

Gabriella and Liam have reportedly been dating for around 18 months, following his split from popstar Miley Cyrus. The Hunger Games Actor was married to singer for seven months, before getting divorced in August 2019.

