Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Sports Desk

Pak vs Aus: PCB's training plan ready for much-awaited series

By
Sports Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Australia is scheduled to play Test and white-ball cricket series in Pakistan in March and April, 2022. Photo: Twitter
The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plan for the training camp for Pakistani cricketers ahead of the much-awaited Test series against Australia is ready, according to sources.

The camp is expected to start next week as part of the Test preparation plan devised by the PCB, the sources said.

According to the sources, the squad members will participate in a training session on Tuesday at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Players who are not part of the upcoming seventh Pakistan Super League (PSL) will also be invited to the training session.

Australia is scheduled to play a Test and white-ball cricket series in Pakistan in March and April, 2022.

On March 3, the first match of the three-match Test series will be played at Karachi's National Cricket Stadium.

Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

The PCB had earlier announced the details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since November, 1998. The tour will take place in March and April 2022 and will include three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 International.

Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March) will host the Tests, while Lahore will host the four white-ball matches from 29 March to 5 April.

The Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition from which the top seven teams and hosts India will qualify directly for the 2023 event.

