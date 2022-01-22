Which Pakistani bowler did Azharuddin find most difficult to face?

Pakistan's legendry paceman, Wasim Akram (left) and Legendary India batter Mohammad Azharuddin (right). Photo:Geo.tv

Iconic Indian batter Mohammad Azharuddin believes that Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram is the most difficult bowler he has ever faced.



This was shared by the former Indian skipper via his Twitter account in response to a question by Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan on Saturday.

"Wasim Akram is the most difficult bowler I have ever faced," Azharuddin said.



Azharuddin had earlier invited questions regarding cricket on Twitter.



"Ask me a question if you need cricketing advice. Happy to answer today," he tweeted.

This is not the first time that Azharuddin has expressed these views about Akram's fiery bowling.

In 2016, at a cricket themed movie launch in Delhi, India's former right-hander said that throughout his playing career, he found Akram to be the toughest bowler.