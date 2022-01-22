 
sports
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Which Pakistani bowler did Azharuddin find most difficult to face?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Pakistans legendry paceman, Wasim Akram (left) and Legendary India batter Mohammad Azharuddin (right). Photo:Geo.tv
Pakistan's legendry paceman, Wasim Akram (left) and Legendary India batter Mohammad Azharuddin (right). Photo:Geo.tv

Iconic Indian batter Mohammad Azharuddin believes that Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram is the most difficult bowler he has ever faced.

This was shared by the former Indian skipper via his Twitter account in response to a question by Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan on Saturday.

Related items

"Wasim Akram is the most difficult bowler I have ever faced," Azharuddin said.

Azharuddin had earlier invited questions regarding cricket on Twitter.

"Ask me a question if you need cricketing advice. Happy to answer today," he tweeted.

This is not the first time that Azharuddin has expressed these views about Akram's fiery bowling.

In 2016, at a cricket themed movie launch in Delhi, India's former right-hander said that throughout his playing career, he found Akram to be the toughest bowler.

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: PCB unveils commentators for seventh edition of tournament

PSL 2022: PCB unveils commentators for seventh edition of tournament
PSL 2022: Rumman Raees sets his eyes on 'restarting' career

PSL 2022: Rumman Raees sets his eyes on 'restarting' career
PSL7: Inzamam thinks these two teams have 'best combination'

PSL7: Inzamam thinks these two teams have 'best combination'
PSL 7: Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf retained as Quetta Gladiators' ambassadors

PSL 7: Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf retained as Quetta Gladiators' ambassadors
PSL 2022: Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals match winners for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2022: Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals match winners for Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars unveil kit for upcoming edition

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars unveil kit for upcoming edition
PSL 2022: Three players, five support staff members test positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Three players, five support staff members test positive for COVID-19
Prime minister expresses best wishes for Lahore Qalandars for PSL 7

Prime minister expresses best wishes for Lahore Qalandars for PSL 7
International players ready to participate in PSL 7 despite Lahore blast: PCB

International players ready to participate in PSL 7 despite Lahore blast: PCB
PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah promises Lahore Qalandars will be in 'a different mood' this season

PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah promises Lahore Qalandars will be in 'a different mood' this season
Pak vs Aus: PCB's training plan ready for much-awaited series

Pak vs Aus: PCB's training plan ready for much-awaited series

How did Fawad Alam react to being roped in to ICC Test Team of the Year?

How did Fawad Alam react to being roped in to ICC Test Team of the Year?

Latest

view all