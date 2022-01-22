 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. — AFP/File
  • PM Imran Khan conducted a meeting which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad: Asad Umar
  • This decision to let him go was made by the prime minister, planning minister says.
  • The party's senior leadership attended the meeting; everyone held a different opinion, he adds.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday revealed that it was "100% Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision" to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for his medical treatment, Geo News reported. 

Umar said that he was present during a meeting conducted by the premier which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad. He further said that there were six to eight other PTI members present. 

"This was first discussed in a cabinet meeting," he said, adding that the decision was entirely made by the prime minister and the premier did not say that the decision was not his. 

He further said that the party's senior leadership attended the meeting, however, everyone held a different opinion. 

According to Umar, PM Imran Khan said that the medical reports on which the decision was made "turned out to be false".

