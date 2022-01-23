 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Inventing Anna' starring Julia Garner to premier on Netflix on February 11

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Inventing Anna starring Julia Garner to premier on Netflix on February 11

Julia Garner will portray real life convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Netflix's Inventing Anna. The series featuring Julia will premier on Netflix on Friday, February 11.

Inventing Anna follows the true story of Ann Delvey, tracking her schemes, her rise and fall from grace.

Anna Sorokin, under the name Anna Delvey, arrived in New York City in 2013 and successfully managed to scam her way through and to the top of New York City's elite by posing as a German heiress.

She was exposed in May 2018 when Jessica Pressler published a New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People—And It's Banks," which is the foundation of the nine-part Netflix series.

More From Entertainment:

Kurulus:Osman Season 3: Selcan Hatun will die in next episode?

Kurulus:Osman Season 3: Selcan Hatun will die in next episode?
Prince Andrew may lose his bodyguards next month: report

Prince Andrew may lose his bodyguards next month: report
Ana de Armas fans sue Universal Pictures

Ana de Armas fans sue Universal Pictures
BAFTA awards ceremony will be awkward for Prince William due to Kristen Stewart?

BAFTA awards ceremony will be awkward for Prince William due to Kristen Stewart?
Katie Price arrested after texting her ex Kieran Hayler's fiancée: report

Katie Price arrested after texting her ex Kieran Hayler's fiancée: report
Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible curves in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk

Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible curves in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Olivia Culpo and Elsa Hosk
Andrew Marr says Queen's death will be 'ethical earthquake'

Andrew Marr says Queen's death will be 'ethical earthquake'
Kendall Jenner casts aside cold as she hits snow in tiny top amid romance with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner casts aside cold as she hits snow in tiny top amid romance with Devin Booker
Prince Andrew's current position: 'The Duke may keep royal title despite losing military rank'

Prince Andrew's current position: 'The Duke may keep royal title despite losing military rank'
Jimmy Kimmel lands himself in hot waters for comparing BTS with COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel lands himself in hot waters for comparing BTS with COVID-19

Betty White wished fans 'to stick around' in her 100th birthday video: Watch

Betty White wished fans 'to stick around' in her 100th birthday video: Watch
Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade to April

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postpone official Carnival parade to April

Latest

view all