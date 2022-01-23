Prince Andrew may lose his bodyguards next month: report

Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew could lose his round-the-clock police protection, Daily Mail reported days after he was stripped of his military titles.

According to the newspaper, he could lose his bodyguards as early as next month after he was exiled as a frontline royal.

Citing sources, the report said a full review of his security is being carried out.

The Royal Family removed Prince Andrew's military links and royal patronages and said he will no longer be known as "His Royal Highness", as the son of Queen Elizabeth fights a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.

Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, was forced to step down from public duties in 2019 because of his connections to convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and after a disastrous BBC TV interview which the prince had hoped would clear his name.

Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit in which Virginia Giuffre accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

