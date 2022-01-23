ICC award: Tweeps flood internet with congratulatory messages for Rizwan

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: file

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages after Pakistan’s star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan bagged the title of ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year.

Mohammad Rizwan has been showered with praise across social media and he is receiving congratulatory messages from the cricket fraternity, renowned personalities, fans and the general public over the historic achievement.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja extended his felicitation to Rizwan. In his message, Ramiz said, “Many congratulations @iMRizwanPak. Well deserved achievement.”



The PCB boss said that Rizwan’s humility, attitude and hard work defined him. Ramiz Raja wished him more success in his life.

Congratulating Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Shahid Afridi said, “Wonderful achievement indeed, you have been an inspiration for the entire team and fans. Keep going strong, may Allah bless you more.”

Sharing a picture of him, a fan, HARHAALMAINCRICKET, said, “Muhammad Rizwan truly an inspiration both in and off the field.



Wajahat Kazmi, a TV show host and journalist, said, “Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan gets named as the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year Flag of PakistanRed heart Super Duper Proud MashAllah!”



Ubaid expressed his emotions over Muhammad Rizwan’s success in a different way.



