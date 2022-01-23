 
sports
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

ICC award: Tweeps flood internet with congratulatory messages for Rizwan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: file
Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: file 

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages after Pakistan’s star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan bagged the title of ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year.

Mohammad Rizwan has been showered with praise across social media and he is receiving congratulatory messages from the cricket fraternity, renowned personalities, fans and the general public over the historic achievement.

Related items

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja extended his felicitation to Rizwan. In his message, Ramiz said, “Many congratulations @iMRizwanPak. Well deserved achievement.”

The PCB boss said that Rizwan’s humility, attitude and hard work defined him. Ramiz Raja wished him more success in his life.

Congratulating Muhammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Shahid Afridi said, “Wonderful achievement indeed, you have been an inspiration for the entire team and fans. Keep going strong, may Allah bless you more.”

Sharing a picture of him, a fan, HARHAALMAINCRICKET, said, “Muhammad Rizwan truly an inspiration both in and off the field.

Wajahat Kazmi, a TV show host and journalist, said, “Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan gets named as the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year Flag of PakistanRed heart Super Duper Proud MashAllah!”

Ubaid expressed his emotions over Muhammad Rizwan’s success in a different way.


More From Sports:

In a first for Pakistan, Fatima Sana bags ICC women's emerging crickter of the year 2021 award

In a first for Pakistan, Fatima Sana bags ICC women's emerging crickter of the year 2021 award
Peshawar Zalmi's Usman Qadir set to introduce 'surprise delivery' in PSL 2022

Peshawar Zalmi's Usman Qadir set to introduce 'surprise delivery' in PSL 2022
WATCH: A glimpse into the PSL 7 anthem

WATCH: A glimpse into the PSL 7 anthem
ICC awards: Mohammad Rizwan named Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year

ICC awards: Mohammad Rizwan named Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year
Virat Kohli was 'forced' to quit India’s captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar

Virat Kohli was 'forced' to quit India’s captaincy: Shoaib Akhtar
Wahab Riaz targets PSL 7 for his international comeback

Wahab Riaz targets PSL 7 for his international comeback
Record number of English cricketers to star in PSL 2022

Record number of English cricketers to star in PSL 2022
Rizwan sets eyes on improving record in 2022

Rizwan sets eyes on improving record in 2022

PSL 2022: PCB unveils commentators for seventh edition of tournament

PSL 2022: PCB unveils commentators for seventh edition of tournament
PSL 2022: Rumman Raees sets his eyes on 'restarting' career

PSL 2022: Rumman Raees sets his eyes on 'restarting' career
Which Pakistani bowler did Azharuddin find most difficult to face?

Which Pakistani bowler did Azharuddin find most difficult to face?
PSL7: Inzamam thinks these two teams have 'best combination'

PSL7: Inzamam thinks these two teams have 'best combination'

Latest

view all