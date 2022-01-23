Asad Umar clarifies statement about PM Imran Khan sending Nawaz Sharif to London

Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar gestures during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Asad Umar says matter was decided after consultation.

He says no external force imposed decision to send Nawaz to London.

Federal minister says "I also voted to let Nawaz go abroad."

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday clarified his previous statement about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to send PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London and said that his words were spun.



Taking to Twitter to clarify his statement, Umar said his statement was taken out of context.

“Spin being given to an answer of mine regarding Nawaz Sharif exit abroad, the discussion was about whether the PM takes decisions or someone else imposes decisions. I stated that the PM takes decisions as I was asked about the Nawaz Sharif exit decision in that context,” he said.

The federal minister said that sending PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London was a "collective decision and was decided in the Cabinet," further adding that "no external force was involved in it."

“As stated in the programme, there was consultation & was finally decided in the cabinet. No external force imposed it on us, hence I said decided by PM and I also voted to let him go.”

PTI leader said that subsequently, it was revealed that he [Nawaz Sharif] had submitted fake medical reports.

“Later, it became clear that medical reports based on which decision was taken were falsified,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that while speaking during a TV show, Umar had revealed that it was "100% Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision" to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for his medical treatment.

The minister had said that he was present during a meeting conducted by the premier which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad. He further said that there were six to eight other PTI members present.



"This was first discussed in a cabinet meeting," he said, adding that the decision was entirely made by the prime minister and the premier did not say that the decision was not his.

