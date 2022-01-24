 
Monday Jan 24 2022
Sports Desk

PSL 7: Erin Holland is back and 'excited' for tournament's seventh season

Sports Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter/erinvholland
  • Erin Holland says she can't wait to see cricket fans in Pakistan during PSL 7.
  • "I am so incredibly excited," cricket presenter says ahead of PSL.
  • PSL 7 will start at National Stadium, Karachi on January 27.

Cricket presenter Erin Holland is back and excited for the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) marquee event, Pakistan Super League (PSL), which starts on January 27 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

"I am back. Yes, I am returning to Pakistan to host the PSL 7; I am so incredibly excited," the presenter said in a video shared on the tournament's Twitter handle.

"Thank you for the opportunity. I can't wait to get there and see you all in Pakistan soon because PSL ka level hai," she added.

PCB, last week, unveiled the commentators for PSL 7, with some of the industry's leading figures set to be a part of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre-and post-match shows.

The Pakistan contingent of the commentators includes former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis, along with Tariq Saeed, the man reviving Urdu cricket commentary.

England cricketer Nick Knight and Mike Haysman, former first-class cricketer and now one of the most credible voices in world cricket, will mark their PSL commentary debuts.

Former England captain David Gower is returning for his second consecutive stint after he made his appearance in the Karachi-leg of the 2021 edition.

Former New Zealand and Zimbabwe pacers Danny Morrison (Lahore matches only) and Pommie Mbangwa (Karachi matches only) will also join the PSL commentary roster once again.

