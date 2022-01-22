PSL 2022: PCB unveils commentators for seventh edition of tournament

— PCB

Nick Knight, Mike Hay, David Gower to be part of commentary panel.

Bazid Khan, Sana Mir, Waqar Younis, Tariq Saeed also part of panel.

Erin Holland, Sikander Bakht, Zainab Abbas to host the pre-and post-match shows.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the commentators for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, with some of the industry's leading figures set to be a part of the upcoming edition of the tournament, a statement from the board said.



The tournament will begin at Karachi’s National Stadium on January 27.



According to the statement, former England cricketer Nick Knight and Mike Haysman, former first-class cricketer and now one of the most credible voices in world cricket, will mark their PSL commentary debuts.

Former England captain David Gower returns for his second consecutive stint after he made his appearance in the Karachi-leg of the 2021 edition.

Former New Zealand and Zimbabwe pacers Danny Morrison (Lahore matches only) and Pommie Mbangwa (Karachi matches only) also join the PSL commentary roster once again.

The Pakistan contingent of the commentators includes former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis, along with Tariq Saeed, the pioneer of Urdu commentary.



The action will be called in both English and Urdu languages to bring both international and local audiences closer to it.



Thirty high-definition cameras along with buggy and drone cameras will embellish the viewing experience of fans of the league in Pakistan and around the world.

The spider cam will once again bring an up and close experience with in-match chats between the players and commentators.

Presenter Erin Holland also marks a return to the league. Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre-and post-match shows.