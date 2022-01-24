 
sports
Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for ICC Women's World Cup

Bismah Maroof back as Pakistan captain for ICC Womens World Cup

  • Bismah Maroof says it's a great honour for her to lead Pakistan in another World Cup.
  • Experienced all-rounder Nida Dar appointed vice-captain.
  • “I want to congratulate every player who made it to the squad," Asmavia Iqbal says.

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof will lead the national side in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, it was learnt after the national women’s selection committee announced the squad for the tournament to be played from March 4 till April 3.

The event will mark Bismah Maroof’s return to international cricket after two years as she took a break from the game for the birth of her first child in December 2020.

She will be accompanied by a support person, as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new parental policy, to help her look after her newborn while keeping her focus on cricket.

The Asmavia Iqbal-led selection committee that includes Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar has called up leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who last played for Pakistan in 2018, and opener Nahida Khan, whose last outing in Pakistan colours was last January, after impressive performances in practice matches during the recent Karachi camp.

Experienced all-rounder Nida Dar has been appointed the vice-captain for the World Cup.

Batter Iram Javed, all-rounder Tuba Hassan and wicketkeeper Najiha Alvi are the travelling reserves.

'Tough luck to those who missed out'

On the occasion, the chair of the women’s national selection committee, Asmavia Iqbal said: “I want to congratulate every player who made it to the squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup."

"We considered the conditions and challenges our team will encounter in New Zealand along with the current form of players and the team’s balance while putting together this squad."

“While we have retained majority of the players who have been on the national duty recently, we have called back Nahida Khan and Ghulam Fatima," the chair said

Nahida brings with her experience that every team seeks to go into a World Cup and Fatima has had an incredible run in Karachi, Iqbal said, adding Fatima has done well to enhance her fitness and has been in good form in domestic cricket of late.

“Tough luck to those who missed out. I hope they will continue to work hard on their skills and fitness and push their cases for national return with strong performances.”

'It is a great honour for me': Bismah Maroof 

For her part, Maroof said: “It is a great honour for me to lead my country into another World Cup. I am thrilled to be back in action and do what I love and have dedicated my life to.

“The recent selection matches proved to be fruitful for me and the whole side as we got some match practice under competitive and challenging environment leading into the mega event. The aim is to reach the World Cup semi-finals and I believe this team has the potential to pull it off.”

Kainat Imtiaz and Sadia Iqbal who were part of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier squad have missed out on selections because of injuries.

The Pakistan squad will begin the final phase of their preparations with a 10-day pre-departure camp in Karachi from 27 January. They will depart for NZ on 8 February.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar (vice-captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz

Traveling reserves: Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

Pakistan’s fixtures at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022:

6 March – Pakistan v India at Bay Oval, Tauranga

8 March – Pakistan v Australia at Bay Oval, Tauranga

11 March – Pakistan v South Africa at Bay Oval, Tauranga

14 March – Pakistan v Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

21 March – Pakistan v West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

24 March – Pakistan v England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

26 March – Pakistan v New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

