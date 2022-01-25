 
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Police arrest 50 Punjab University students for rioting on campus

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

  • The students tried to enter the examination hall during the exam of physical education to help their friend, per administration. 
  • Administration says students previously expelled for protesting were among rioters.
  • Per police, students who disturb the peace of varsity will be dealt with severely.

LAHORE: At least 50 students of Punjab University have been arrested on charges of rioting during the ongoing examination, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the university's administration, the students tried to enter the examination hall during the exam of physical education, adding that the students gathered to help one of their friends with the paper.

Some of the students who entered the examination hall included those who had been previously expelled from the university for staging protests and cases were registered against them, said the administration.

The statement further said that these students belong to an organisation.

According to the police, students who disturb the peace of varsity will be dealt with severely.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File 

