Finneas recalls his embarrassing moment with Taylor Swift

American singer, Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother, recently recalled a cringe-filled moment as he revealed an embarrassing encounter with Taylor Swift.

In a casual Q&A Story on his Instagram on Saturday, the Break My Heart Again singer shared that he was invited to the Red hit-maker’s birthday party last month.

However, the excitement to attend 11-time Grammy winner’s party soon busted when he fumbled over his words in front of Swift.

He said, “I said ‘thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party. Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me' or whatever obviously."

The singer made waves in music industry when he co-wrote Eilish’s album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

He also bagged five 2020 Grammy trophies with his sister.

Meanwhile he has also produced many masterpieces with Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez and even John Legend.