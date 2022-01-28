 
pakistan
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Ahmed Faraz

Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings

By
Ahmed Faraz

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Boy addicted to PUBG game kills four family members. Photo: The News
Boy addicted to PUBG game kills four family members. Photo: The News

LAHORE: The Punjab Police has suggested a ban on mobile game application PUBG after a boy shot dead four of his family members in the city's Khana area.

Related items

According to initial investigations, 18-year-old Ali Zain was addicted to PUBG and shot his mother, sisters and brother imagining that they would be resurrected like in the game, a police official said.

After this, Zain went to sleep in the lower part of the house and later went into hiding in a village near Faisalabad, sources in the law enforcement said.

A spokesperson of the police said that after going through the details of the incident, the Punjab Police has decided to suggest a ban of the "dangerous game" to the federal and provincial governments.

“It is necessary to ban the game to prevent violent acts.”

More From Pakistan:

PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'

PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'
Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism

Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism
Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead
No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed

No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed
After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards

After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards
Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020
Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf
JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law

JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law
Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan
Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz
Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

Latest

view all