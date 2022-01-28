Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings

Boy addicted to PUBG game kills four family members. Photo: The News

LAHORE: The Punjab Police has suggested a ban on mobile game application PUBG after a boy shot dead four of his family members in the city's Khana area.

According to initial investigations, 18-year-old Ali Zain was addicted to PUBG and shot his mother, sisters and brother imagining that they would be resurrected like in the game, a police official said.



After this, Zain went to sleep in the lower part of the house and later went into hiding in a village near Faisalabad, sources in the law enforcement said.

A spokesperson of the police said that after going through the details of the incident, the Punjab Police has decided to suggest a ban of the "dangerous game" to the federal and provincial governments.

“It is necessary to ban the game to prevent violent acts.”