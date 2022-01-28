 
sports
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 7: Aakash Chopra unhappy with Babar Azam's performance in opener

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Babar Azam (L) and Aakash Chopra (R) — Photo: PCB/Twitter
Babar Azam (L) and Aakash Chopra (R) — Photo: PCB/Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, widely known as a commentator, is unhappy with Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam's performance against Multan Sultans in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The cricketer-turned-commentator said that Babar's shadow has arrived in Karachi after he failed to perform against the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans.

Babar wasn't up to his usual best in the PSL opener against defending champion Sultans as he scored only 23 runs in 29 balls before getting caught out.

Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to pitch in his thought on Babar's performance in the PSL opener.

"Babar's shadow arrived in Karachi today, never got going. No rhythm," Aakash tweeted.

"Sharjeel's cameo allowed him to settle in…but still it wasn’t enough in the end," he added.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings will next take on Quetta Gladiators on Saturday at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi.

