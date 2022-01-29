PSL 2022: Live score Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns at the National Stadium in Karachi today.

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi today.

Both teams have so far played 12 matches against each other, with Quetta Gladiators winning seven, while Karachi Kings achieve success in five clashes.

Out of these 12 encounters, four matches were played at the National Stadium and both won two each.

Karachi Kings' performance was unimpressive in their opener against Multan Sultans after key players tested positive for COVID-19. Babar Azam failed to perform well in the opening game against Sultans and was sent back to the pavilion after a meagre score.



The Gladiators also lost their first fixture against Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets last night.

Kings are hoping to see Babar play his anchor role today when they take on Gladiators in the second match of the day at the National Stadium.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis George, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah