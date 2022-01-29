Prince Harry and Meghan in talks with Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya for their projects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making all efforts to save their deal with the streaming giant and in talks with Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya as their film Spider-Man took £1.27billion at box offices worldwide since its release just before Christmas.

It's revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the US to live a life of their choice after quitting royal jobs, have contacted Holland and Zendaya out of the blue and asked to meet them to discuss about their upcoming projects.

'Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear,' one of Harry's old friends told a media outlet. Nevertheless, the actors agreed to meet the Sussexes, who live in Montecito. 'The meeting took place,' it added.

The royal couple reportedly managed to conduct the get-together amid complete secrecy.

The new development takes place after audio giant Spotify reportedly took production of the Sussexes' pet project into its own hands. ANd now the Sussexes want to save their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.



It's unclear why Harry and former actress Meghan were so keen to meet Holland and Zendaya, but fans and experts believe they may have hoped to persuade them to take part in one of their media projects.