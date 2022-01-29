 
sports
Saturday Jan 29 2022
Sania Mirza shares gorgeous sun-kissed picture on Instagram

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza is known for sharing gorgeous pictures on Instagram apart from her sports skills. Friday was no exception, as the 35-year-old took to her official Instagram and shared a sun-kissed picture which drove her fans crazy. 

In the picture, Sania could be seen wearing a turquoise-coloured polka dot shirt with a racket in her hand. 

The star athlete captioned the picture as: "She is different, she looks up even when the stars aren’t shining." 

In terms of jewellery, she kept it simple and wore silver earrings. She let her hair down and completed the look by wearing nude-pink lipstick. 

The picture garnered more than 87,000 reacts and compliments from social media users. 

"But how does a star look at stars," wrote a user. 

"Very pretty look," chimed another one.

"Click of the era, best click," a third fan commented.

