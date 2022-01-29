Watch: Little PSL 7 fans protest outside National Stadium after being denied entry

Kids protest outside National Stadium. — Screengrab/Twitter

KARACHI: A video of “cricket-obsessed” kids protesting outside the National Stadium has gone viral on social media. Pakistanis have a craze for Pakistan Super League (PSL) and this also includes children. The love for cricket runs in the veins of every citizen of the country.

In the video, some kids could be seen protesting outside of the National Stadium in Karachi and expressing anger against the management of PSL for not allowing them entry.

Upon being asked the reason for their protest, one of the kids said: “They didn’t tell us beforehand to get vaccinated.”



Another kid complained that “they sold us the tickets, but didn’t inform us that only vaccinated people are allowed to go inside”.

The kids vented that the "management is not returning our ticket money" and asked the video maker to "make the video viral" so that they can be allowed to go inside the stadium.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that children above 12 must be vaccinated if they wish to watch the match at the stadium.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Salman Naseer announced that the PSL tickets purchased for children under 12 will be refunded.

According to PCB, the refunding of tickets can be availed before January 30 till midnight.