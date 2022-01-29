 
sports
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Little PSL 7 fans protest outside National Stadium after being denied entry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Kids protest outside National Stadium. — Screengrab/Twitter
Kids protest outside National Stadium. — Screengrab/Twitter 

  • In viral video, kids could be seen protesting and expressing anger against the management of PSL for not allowing them to enter the stadium.
  • “They didn’t tell us before to get vaccinated," says one of the kids.
  • “They sold us  tickets, but didn’t inform us that only vaccinated people are allowed to go inside," says another kid. 

KARACHI: A video of “cricket-obsessed” kids protesting outside the National Stadium has gone viral on social media. Pakistanis have a craze for Pakistan Super League (PSL) and this also includes children. The love for cricket runs in the veins of every citizen of the country.

In the video, some kids could be seen protesting outside of the National Stadium in Karachi and expressing anger against the management of PSL for not allowing them entry.

Upon being asked the reason for their protest, one of the kids said: “They didn’t tell us beforehand to get vaccinated.”

Another kid complained that “they sold us the tickets, but didn’t inform us that only vaccinated people are allowed to go inside”.

The kids vented that the "management is not returning our ticket money" and asked the video maker to "make the video viral" so that they can be allowed to go inside the stadium.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that children above 12 must be vaccinated if they wish to watch the match at the stadium. 

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Salman Naseer announced that the PSL tickets purchased for children under 12 will be refunded. 

According to PCB, the refunding of tickets can be availed before January 30 till midnight. 

More From Sports:

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars register record despite defeat against Multan Sultans
PSL has a guessing game for fans

PSL has a guessing game for fans
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Ball by ball details of Rauf's last over when Khushdil dominated
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Afridi's pace ball fails to dislodge bails

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Afridi's pace ball fails to dislodge bails
Sania Mirza shares gorgeous sun-kissed picture on Instagram

Sania Mirza shares gorgeous sun-kissed picture on Instagram

PSL 2022: Live score Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates
'Trophy Idhar Rakh': Islamabad United release official anthem for PSL 7

'Trophy Idhar Rakh': Islamabad United release official anthem for PSL 7
LQ vs MS: Sultans win last-over thriller courtesy Khushdil Shah heroics

LQ vs MS: Sultans win last-over thriller courtesy Khushdil Shah heroics
PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal to be back in action after recovering from COVID-19

PSL 2022: Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal to be back in action after recovering from COVID-19

PSL 2022: Who is Ayesha Omar's favourite cricketer?

PSL 2022: Who is Ayesha Omar's favourite cricketer?
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Jan 29

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Jan 29
QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

QG vs KK: Karachi Kings hope Babar Azam clicks against Quetta Gladiators today

Latest

view all